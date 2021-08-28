The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
The Buccaneers said that Suh didn't travel to Houston with the team for Saturday night's preseason finale against the Texans.
Suh becomes the fourth member of the Bucs to be placed on the list, joining kicker Ryan Succop and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford.
Being placed on the list means a player either tested positive for the virus or was a close contact of someone who did.
Suh, 34, started all 16 regular-season games for the Buccaneers in 2020, recording 44 tackles and six sacks. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection.
The Buccaneers are set to defend their Super Bowl championship beginning Sept. 9 when they open the season against the Dallas Cowboys.
--Field Level Media
