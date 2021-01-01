Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers Devin White and Shaquil Barrett were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.
It was not immediately known if they tested positive or were exposed to someone who had. If White and Barrett tested positive, they would have to isolate for 10 days -- therefore they would miss Sunday's home game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-11) as well as the Buccaneers' first postseason game next weekend.
White, 22, recorded a team-leading 140 tackles to go along with nine sacks and a fumble recovery while starting 15 games this season for Tampa Bay (10-5).
Barrett, 28, had 43 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles while starting 15 games in 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.