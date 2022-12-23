The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have promoted wide receiver Deven Thompkins to the active roster from the practice squad and placed Genard Avery, a linebacker, on injured reserve.
The team announced the moves on Friday. The Buccaneers (6-8) are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals (4-10) on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
Avery, 27, did not practice this week due to an abdomen/oblique injury.
He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2019 season. He just finished a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million.
Avery was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. After being released in August, he signed with Tampa Bay.
He has appeared in nine games this season for the Bucs, recording five tackles and a sack.
Thompkins, 23, an undrafted wide receiver out of Utah State, is primarily a punt and kick returner for Tampa Bay. He has appeared in two games this season.
--Field Level Media
