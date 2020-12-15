The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion and long snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.
The trio represents the first players to be added to the team's list since defenseman lineman Benning Potoa'e on Nov. 30.
It is not immediately clear if any of the three players tested positive for COVID-19 or were close contacts with someone who had.
Succop, 34, has made 24 of 26 field-goal attempts and 38 of 41 extra-point tries in 13 games this season.
Tampa Bay can turn to Greg Joseph should Succop be unavailable to play for the Buccaneers (8-5) in their road game against the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) on Sunday. The Bucs on Tuesday used practice squad protection on Joseph, thus preventing any other team from signing him this week.
Pinion, 26, is averaging a career-best 45.6 yards per punt and 41.5 yards net this season.
Triner, 29, has participated in 116 special teams snaps this season.
--Field Level Media
