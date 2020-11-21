Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul was fined $15,000 by the league for roughing Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in last week's game, NFL Network reported Saturday.
Pierre-Paul's sack of Bridgewater was borderline below the waist and Pierre-Paul was not penalized for the hit. Bridgewater suffered a knee injury on the fourth-quarter play that could keep him out of the Panthers' game Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The Bucs defeated the Panthers 46-23.
Bridgewater is listed as questionable after having limited practices this week.
Other fines, per NFL Network:
The league also fined San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward $15,000 for his hit on New Orleans Saints wideout Tre'Quan Smith, who suffered a concussion; and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was docked $10,500 for slapping Ty Sambrailo. Muhammad was ejected.
--Field Level Media
