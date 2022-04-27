As expected, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the fifth-year option on linebacker Devin White.

Wednesday's move guarantees his $11.7 million salary for the 2023 season.

White, 24, made his first Pro Bowl last season and posted 128 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 17 starts.

He has 359 tackles, 15 sacks, six fumble recoveries and one interception in 45 games (all starts) and helped the Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

White signed a four-year, $29.3 million rookie deal after being drafted fifth overall in 2019.

--Field Level Media

