The NFL on Monday announced updates to the Week 16 schedule, including three games to be played on Saturday, Dec. 26.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) visit the Detroit Lions (4-7) in a game that kicks off on 1 p.m. ET. on NFL Network.
The San Francisco 49ers (5-6) face the host Arizona Cardinals (6-5) in an NFC West clash at 4:30 p.m. ET in Glendale. That game will be air on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.
The Miami Dolphins (7-4) and host Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) will look to improve their playoff chances at the other's expense at 8:15 p.m. That contest will air on NFL Network.
With those three games now on Saturday, the tilts involving the Cleveland Browns (8-3) facing the host New York Jets (0-11) and Denver Broncos (4-7) visiting the Los Angeles Chargers (3-8) will be played on Sunday.
