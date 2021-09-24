Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and returner/receiver Jaydon Mickens will miss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians said Pierre-Paul (hand, shoulder) and Mickens (abdominal) won't make the trip to Los Angeles.

Arians also termed it as "very questionable" whether Antonio Brown could come off the reserve/COVID-19 list and play in the game.

First-round draft pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will make his first career start in place of Paul.

Pierre-Paul has nine tackles in two games, while Mickens is averaging 29 yards on four kickoff returns and 10.5 on two punt returns.

Brown has six receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

--Field Level Media

