The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put defensive tackle Vita Vea on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
Vea, 25, already is on injured reserve after fracturing his leg in a Week 5 loss at Chicago.
The 12th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Vea has registered 73 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks in 34 career games.
The Bucs also activated linebacker Jack Cichy from injured reserve and officially placed center A.Q. Shipley on IR.
Cichy has been out since Week 5 with a hamstring injury. Shipley sustained what coach Bruce Arians indicated is a career-ending neck injury in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Tampa Bay (7-4) hosts the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET).
--Field Level Media
