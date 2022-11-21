The Tampa Bay Buccaneers designated running back Giovani Bernard to return from injured reserve Monday.
The move opens a 21-day practice window for Bernard to be promoted to the active roster.
He was placed on IR on Sept. 21 after sustaining an ankle injury in the Week 2 win against the New Orleans Saints.
Bernard, who turns 31 on Tuesday, had one kickoff return for 14 yards through the first two games this season. He played 11 snaps, all on special teams.
Bernard has rushed for 3,755 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 365 passes for 2,990 yards and 14 scores in 129 NFL games (30 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2013-20) and Bucs.
