Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting departed the Buccaneers' season-opening game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys due to a right elbow injury sustained in the first quarter Thursday.

The Buccaneers announced that Murphy-Bunting wouldn't return.

Murphy-Bunting was injured on a play in which he was beat for a 22-yard touchdown by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb with 1:35 left in the quarter.

Murphy-Bunting's arm twisted awkwardly after he took a swing at trying to knock the football away from Lamb just as teammate Antoine Winfield Jr. reached the scene. He fell to the ground in obvious pain and was eventually assisted off the field by a team trainer.

The 24-year-old Central Michigan product is in third season with the Buccaneers. He had three interceptions in the playoffs last season as Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl.

--Field Level Media

