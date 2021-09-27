The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated linebacker Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Minter and wide receiver Antonio Brown landed on the list last week and both missed Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.
Head coach Bruce Arians said the team is "still waiting" to see when Brown can return to the 53-man roster.
ESPN reported Monday that wide receiver Scott Miller is expected to miss "a significant amount of time" with a toe injury. He is awaiting further tests but is likely headed to injured reserve, per the report.
Miller, 24, caught two passes for 11 yards against the Rams, his first two receptions of the season. The 2019 sixth-rounder has 48 grabs for 712 yards and four scores in 29 games with the Bucs.
Minter, 30, is a special teams captain and the primary backup to starting inside linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White. He played 51 snaps in the first two games, all on special teams, and made two tackles.
A second-round pick by Arizona in 2013, Minter has 316 tackles and six sacks in 109 games (47 starts) with the Cardinals (2013-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Buccaneers.
--Field Level Media
