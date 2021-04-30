Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Friday night's game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle.
Antetokounmpo aggravated the injury during Thursday's 143-136 loss to the Houston Rockets when he stepped on the foot of Houston's Kelly Olynyk 46 seconds into the first quarter. He didn't return to the game.
Antetokounmpo, the two-time reigning MVP, is averaging 28 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 53 games.
Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (toe) also was ruled out of Friday's game.
--Field Level Media
