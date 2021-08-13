The NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a contract on Friday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Bucks, however ESPN reported it was a two-year contract.
"Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. "He's a valuable part of our team and we're excited to have him remain in Milwaukee."
The older brother of 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 29-year-old Thanasis averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes in 57 games (three starts) with the Bucks in 2021-22.
He also appeared in 13 playoff games, contributing nine points, 10 rebounds, five steals, three assists and a pair of blocks in 45 minutes.
Originally a second-round pick by New York in 2014, Antetokounmpo has averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 boards in 79 games (five starts) with the Knicks (2016) and Bucks (2019-21).
--Field Level Media
