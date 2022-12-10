Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Brook Lopez sank the game-winning layup as the Milwaukee Bucks stole a game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks 106-105 on Friday.
With less than 10 seconds to go, George Hill made a lob pass to Lopez from the sideline, with the basket putting the Bucks ahead by one. After a Mavericks timeout, Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning 3-point shot.
The decisive finish was Lopez's only field goal of the night.
Doncic wound up with 33 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, shooting 13-for-28 from the field. Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood had strong showings for Mavericks as well, scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively, and Wood led the team with nine rebounds.
Antetokounmpo scored five points in the first half. His night came to an end with 2:55 to go in the fourth quarter when he fouled out, winding up two points shy of his ninth consecutive game scoring over 30 points.
Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday stepped up with Antetokounmpo in foul trouble. Holiday finished with 17 points and Middleton had 19, with both scoring 12 of their points in the first half.
The Bucks made a strong comeback, tying the game with an 8-0 run with under seven minutes to go after being down by 11 at the end of the third. They were able to quiet a Dallas crowd that was energized after a third-quarter poster dunk from Doncic over Holiday that put the Mavericks up 75-66.
Doncic had a strong start to this one, scoring 16 points in the first quarter. He scored or assisted on 25 of the Mavericks' 33 points in the quarter, but Dallas held a one-point lead at the end of the opening frame. Doncic is leading the NBA in first-quarter points and assists.
Milwaukee swept the two-game season series against Dallas for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.