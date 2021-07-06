Star Giannis Antetokounmpo has a chance to play Tuesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Out the past two games because of a hyperextended left knee, Antetokounmpo was upgraded to questionable Tuesday on the league's official injury report.
The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo sustained the injury in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks won the series in six games, with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday scoring a combined 110 points in the final two contests.
Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful on Monday, and Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said then he didn't know if the two-time MVP would be on the floor for the opener in Phoenix.
"He's had a good day," Budenholzer said Monday. "He's making good progress. But I don't have expectations either way."
Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 15 games this postseason.
--Field Level Media
