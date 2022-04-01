Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Friday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers because of right knee soreness.

The two-time NBA MVP is not alone, however. The Bucks (48-28) also ruled out forward Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness), guard Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) and center Brook Lopez (rest).

Antetokounmpo, 27, shares the NBA scoring lead with LeBron James at 30.1 points per game, adding 11.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 63 games (all starts) this season.

Middleton, 30, has contributed 20.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 62 games (all starts) this season.

Holiday, 31, has recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 62 games (59 starts) this season.

Lopez, 33, has averaged 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in nine games (seven starts) this season.

