Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Milwaukee's Friday road game against the Charlotte Hornets due to left knee soreness, and the Bucks' other four starters were scratched because of injuries, too.
Antetokounmpo, the two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, was missing his fourth straight game and sixth in the past 11.
Guards Jrue Holiday (left knee contusion) and Donte DiVincenzo (right hip contusion) were ruled out early in the day. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer disclosed in his pregame media availability that forward Khris Middleton (right knee soreness) and center Brook Lopez (back soreness) would also miss the game. Middleton and Lopez were initially listed as doubtful.
Reserve small forward P.J. Tucker (left calf strain) also was out.
Antetokounmpo, 26, is averaging team-leading totals in points (28.8), rebounds (11.4) and assists (6.2) in 45 games, all starts, this season.
