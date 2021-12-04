Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out the Milwaukee Bucks' Saturday night game against the Miami Heat with right calf soreness, according to coach Mike Budenholzer.

It marks the second straight game that Antetokounmpo will miss. He also sat out Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

Budenholzer said Saturday he didn't know when Antetokounmpo will return to the lineup.

"We'll just take it day by day," Budenholzer told reporters. "See how it goes."

Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists when he last played on Wednesday during a 127-125 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. He scored the winning basket with two seconds to play.

Antetokounmpo, a five-time All-Star, is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in 21 games this season.

--Field Level Media

