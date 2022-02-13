Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will undergo surgery Monday on his right hand to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal sustained in Thursday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.
The Bucks are hopeful Connaughton will return prior to the end of the regular season.
The 29-year-old Connaughton was injured while defending Suns point guard Chris Paul during the third quarter.
Connaughton's hand made contact with Paul's right forearm. Once the play was over, Connaughton looked at his hand and visibly displayed that he was in pain.
Connaughton is averaging a career-high 10.1 points per game and has achieved a new career best of 125 3-point baskets. He is shooting 40.7 percent from behind the arc over 54 games (18 starts).
The seven-year-veteran is in his fourth season with the Bucks after spending his first three campaigns with the Portland Trail Blazers.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.