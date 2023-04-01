The NBA suspended Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo for one game without pay on Saturday for headbutting Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin.
The incident occurred during a stoppage in play with 1:25 remaining in the Bucks' 140-99 loss to the visiting Celtics on Thursday.
Antetokounmpo, who was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, will serve his suspension Sunday when Milwaukee (55-22) hosts the Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) in a clash of Eastern Conference powers.
The older brother of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 30-year-old Thanasis is averaging 0.8 points, 0.9 rebounds and 4.2 minutes in 33 games off the bench this season.
