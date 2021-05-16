Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team's regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday.
Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season.
The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in the Bucks' 122-108 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
With a victory and Brooklyn loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Bucks (46-25) would move up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via a tiebreaker over the Nets.
