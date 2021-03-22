The Milwaukee Bucks said star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Monday night's game against the visiting Indiana Pacers due a left knee sprain.
The league's two-time reigning Most Valuable Player has missed just one of the Bucks' 41 games this season, back on Jan. 9.
Antetokounmpo, 26, played 34 minutes in Saturday's 120-113 victory against the San Antonio Spurs, finishing with 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.
The 2021 All-Star Game MVP is averaging 29.0 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 40 starts this season.
Monday's contest is the start of a four-game homestand this week for the Bucks, who return to action Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.