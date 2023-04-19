Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Game 2 of Milwaukee's first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the visiting Miami Heat on Wednesday due to a back injury.
Antetokounmpo had been upgraded from doubtful to questionable earlier Wednesday, but Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer officially ruled the superstar forward out about 90 minutes before tipoff.
Top-seeded Milwaukee lost to the eighth-seeded Heat 130-117 on Sunday, and Antetokounmpo exited in the first half after landing on his lower back on a drive to the basket.
He was fouled with 4:13 left in the first quarter, made one of the two ensuing free throws and stayed in the game before going to the locker room with 1:46 left in the period.
He re-entered the game with 9:56 left in the second quarter, but returned to the locker room less than two minutes later.
Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said Miami prepared for both scenarios -- including a full-strength Giannis -- in film sessions before Game 2.
Miami is without guard Tyler Herro due to a fractured right hand. He was injured in Game 1 and officially ruled out on the injury report.
Heat point guard Kyle Lowry had been listed as questionable for Game 2 due to left knee soreness but was on the active roster for the contest. He said Wednesday he was ready to go "with no limitations."
