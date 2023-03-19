Giannis Antetokounmpo shot a perfect 9-of-9 from the floor and recorded a triple-double of 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the fourth quarter en route to a come-from-behind, 118-111 defeat of the visiting Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
In what was a close contest throughout -- neither team built a lead of more than nine points -- Milwaukee (51-20) opened the final period extending a run that started with Khris Middleton's jumper just before the end of the third quarter. The 12-0 burst was part of an overall 17-2 run that extended midway into the fourth quarter.
The Bucks pulled ahead by seven points, but Toronto (35-37) twice battled back to within two. Fred VanVleet's 23 points led four Raptors scoring at least 18. VanVleet also dished a game-high 11 assists.
O.G. Anunoby shot 4 of 5 from 3-point range on his way to 22 points and Jakob Poeltl added 20. Pascal Siakam recorded his third consecutive double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, and added seven assists.
However, Milwaukee's defense proved overwhelming in the closing 12 minutes. The Bucks outscored the Raptors 29-16 in the decisive period, regrouping from a third quarter in which they surrendered 39 points to Toronto.
Brook Lopez, who contributed defensively with a pair of blocked shots, scored a game-high 26 points. Middleton finished with 20 including 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished five assists.
Bobby Portis fell just shy of his 34th double-double of the season, coming off the bench for 14 points and nine rebounds. Jrue Holiday overcame a 3-of-8 shooting performance for 11 points with seven assists.
The win improved Milwaukee to 3-0 on the season against Toronto. The Raptors' three-game winning streak ended with Sunday's decision.
