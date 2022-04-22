The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free agent defensive tackle Deadrin Senat on Friday. Terms were not disclosed.

A third-round pick by Atlanta in 2018, Senat appeared in 22 games (two starts) and made 34 tackles for the Falcons from 2018-20.

Senat, 27, did not play a snap last year. Atlanta placed him on injured reserve on Aug. 9 and waived him on Nov. 8.

Senat played college football in Tampa at South Florida from 2013-17, earning second-team all-conference in 2016 and first-team honors in 2017.

--Field Level Media

