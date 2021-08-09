The Tampa Bay Buccaneers removed veteran tight end Cameron Brate from the physically unable to perform list on Monday.
Brate, 30, was placed on the list just before the start of training camp with an undisclosed injury.
He is entering his eighth season with the Buccaneers, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2014.
Brate caught 28 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the Super Bowl champions last season. He has 223 receptions for 2,438 yards and 29 scores in 98 career games (29 starts).
Brate's status is uncertain for Saturday's preseason opener against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Tampa Bay kicks off the NFL's regular season on Sept. 9 against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.