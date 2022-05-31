The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released wide receiver Travis Jonsen on Tuesday, one day after he was taken into custody on a misdemeanor driving-under-the-influence charge.

Tampa police said officers spotted Jonsen driving his car in a manner "indicative of impairment." He was stopped and arrested at 3:18 a.m.

Jonsen, 25, refused to take a breath test, according to the news release from Tampa police. He posted a $500 bond and was released from jail.

Jonsen has been a practice squad player with the Bucs over parts of the past two seasons. He was signed as an undrafted free agent from Montana State.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In