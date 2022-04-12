The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed defensive end Pat O'Connor to a one-year deal on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old veteran has appeared in 40 NFL games over four seasons (2017, 2019-21) with the Bucs, mostly on special teams.

O'Connor has 14 tackles, four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks while playing 146 snaps on defense and 843 on special teams.

He missed the last three regular season games and the playoffs last season after landing on injured reserve on Dec. 21 with a knee injury.

--Field Level Media

