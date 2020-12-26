Tom Brady became the 12th player in NFL history to appear in 300 regular-season games.
The 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback reached the milestone Saturday against the Lions in Detroit.
Brady is only the fourth member of the 300 club who was not a kicker or punter, joining three Hall of Famers: quarterback George Blanda (340 games), wide receiver Jerry Rice (303) and quarterback Brett Favre (302).
The all-time record is 382 games by placekicker Morten Andersen from 1982-2007.
Brady also made team history with his 34th touchdown pass of the year on Saturday.
Brady played his first 285 regular-season games -- plus 41 playoff games -- with the New England Patriots from 2000-19, winning a record six Super Bowl titles in that span.
--Field Level Media
