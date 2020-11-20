The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed running back T.J. Logan on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
The Buccaneers didn't divulge whether Logan tested positive for COVID-19 or any other details.
Logan has been on injured reserve since Aug. 23 after undergoing knee surgery.
Logan, 26, was primarily used on returns by Tampa Bay in 2019. He averaged 20.8 yards on 13 kickoff returns and 9.5 yards on 13 punt returns.
Logan has played in 22 career games -- 10 with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and 12 with the Buccaneers last season.
--Field Level Media
