Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis exited Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass., due to a left quadriceps injury.

Davis was injured while playing on special teams with 1:49 left in the second quarter. He punched the turf in pain while lying face down and was eventually helped off the field.

The loss of Davis further weakened Tampa Bay's cornerback position. The team was so strapped at the position that it signed Richard Sherman earlier this week and started him against the Patriots.

Davis has one interception this season and six in 45 career games (44 starts).

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.