The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up defensive lineman Vita Vea's fifth-year option, the team announced Monday.
Vea, the 12th overall draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, missed the majority of the Bucs' Super Bowl season in 2020 after sustaining leg and ankle fractures while making a play in Week 5. He missed the rest of the regular season while doing stints on injured reserve and the COVID-19 reserve list, but made it back in time to play in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
Vea, 26, has played in 34 games (29 starts) in his three seasons with the Bucs. He has recorded 7.5 sacks, 73 combined tackles and 19 quarterback hits.
As a 347-pound interior lineman, he's also contributed to a run defense that ranked first in the NFL in both 2019 and 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.