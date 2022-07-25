Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) watches his three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) flips his bat after hitting a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Matt Vierling (19) steals second base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia (11) leaps out of the way during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) hits an RBI single during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) follows through on a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) and Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) high five after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) throws to first base against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) and catcher William Contreras (24) after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Monday.
J.T. Realmuto added an RBI single and Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Nick Castellanos and Yairo Munoz also contributed two hits apiece.
Phillies starter Ranger Suarez lasted five innings and allowed four hits and three runs, though none were earned. Suarez struck out four and walked one.
Andrew Bellatti (2-3) earned the win with one scoreless inning in relief.
Seranthony Dominguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fifth save in six chances.
Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI while Austin Riley doubled twice and extended his hit streak to 17 consecutive games for the Braves.
Braves starter Max Fried tossed six innings and gave up nine hits and three runs to go along with eight strikeouts and no walks. Fried threw 103 pitches, 69 for strikes.
A.J. Minter (4-3), who allowed the three-run homer to Stott in the eighth, took the loss.
The Braves went ahead 2-0 in the second inning when Johan Camargo was charged with a throwing error, allowing both runs to score with the bases loaded. Camargo fielded the ball cleanly at third base but threw wide of Rhys Hoskins at first.
Orlando Arcia then scampered home on a wild pitch by Suarez for a three-run advantage.
In the second, Stott hit a two-run double to right to close Philadelphia within 3-2. The ball appeared to be a routine grounder but took a bad hop and bounced into right.
Realmuto tied the game at 3 with an RBI single to left in the third.
Ozuna hit an RBI infield single with two outs in the sixth for a 4-3 Braves lead.
Bohm and Munoz each singled with two outs in the eighth and Stott connected on a three-run homer off Minter for a 6-4 lead. It was just the second home run allowed by Minter this season.
