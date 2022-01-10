Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Sony Open in Hawaii on Monday because of soreness in his wrist.

Agent Brett Falkoff told Golf Channel on Monday morning that DeChambeau's wrist had flared up in recent weeks. PGA Tour Communications confirmed DeChambeau's exit in the afternoon.

DeChambeau, 28, was the highest-ranking player in the field at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. He was listed as eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking on Monday.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion struggled in his previous tournament. He finished in a tie for 25th place in the 38-man Sentry Tournament of Champions this past weekend.

