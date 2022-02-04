Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International prior to the second round on Friday because of left hand and left hip injuries.

DeChambeau, 28, sputtered out of the blocks by carding an opening-round 3-over-par 73 on Thursday. He recorded a triple-bogey on the seventh hole.

The 2020 U.S. Open winner is ranked ninth in the Official World Golf Ranking.

DeChambeau missed the cut last week in the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego.

Last month, he withdrew from the Sony Open in Hawaii before it began because of a wrist injury.

--Field Level Media

