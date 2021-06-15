Bryson DeChambeau will open his defense of his U.S. Open title on Thursday when he is paired with Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
That group will begin play at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday.
DeChambeau, obviously, was not paired with 2017-18 U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka when the tee times for the event were announced on Tuesday morning.
The two have had a simmering feud that has heated up recently after a Golf Channel video went viral at the PGA Championship.
Retired PGA golfer and analyst Brad Faxon said the United States Golf Association explored the idea of pairing DeChambeau with Koepka. DeChambeau reportedly declined the option, per Faxon.
"The USGA did call Bryson DeChambeau and his agent and asked them if they would be OK with that, and Bryson declined," Faxon said during an appearance on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.
However, Brett Falkoff, DeChambeau's agent, said the golfer was not asked by the USGA to be paired with Koepka.
"The USGA did not reach out to Bryson regarding a potential pairing with Brooks Koepka. Bryson is fully focused on defending the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this week," Falkoff said in a statement to ESPN.
Koepka revealed that he had become distracted during an interview after a talking DeChambeau had walked by. The video showed Koepka rolling his eyes and dropping a choice word in the process.
Koepka likely won't have to worry about that in the first two rounds of the U.S. Open. He will play the first two rounds beginning at 10:29 a.m. ET on the 10th tee with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa on Thursday and Friday.
Other notable pairings included Phil Mickelson being grouped with Xander Schauffele and Max Homa at 10:51 a.m. on the 10th tee on Thursday, as well as No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson paired with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and England's Justin Rose at 4:36 p.m. ET off the first tee.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.