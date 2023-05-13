Bryce Harper homered among his two hits, Nick Castellanos had three hits, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the host Colorado Rockies 7-4 in Denver on Saturday night.
Bryson Stott and Kody Clemens had two hits each for the Phillies, who have won five straight.
Connor Brogdon (2-0) got the win in relief of starter Ranger Suarez, who made his season debut, and Gregory Soto picked up his first save for Philadelphia.
Suarez allowed three runs on seven hits in four innings.
Jurickson Profar and Ryan McMahon had two hits each for Colorado, which lost starter Ryan Feltner in the second inning.
Feltner (2-3) left the game with two outs after taking a line drive to the head off the bat of Castellanos. Feltner was able to walk to the dugout as the crowd gave him an ovation.
Feltner allowed four runs on four hits and walked four in 1 2/3 innings.
The Phillies jumped ahead with four runs in the first inning. With one out, Trea Turner and Harper walked and Castellanos drove in Turner with a single.
Kyle Schwarber walked to load the bases, Alec Bohm singled to bring home two more runs, Brandon Marsh walked to re-load the bases and Schwarber scored on a groundout to make it 4-0.
The Rockies got a run back in the second when McMahon reached on a fielder's choice, went to third on a single and scored on Alan Trejo's sacrifice fly.
They got two more in the third when Profar led off with a double and scored on C.J. Cron's two-out double. Cron came home on McMahon's double.
Philadelphia added a run in the eighth inning when Clemens doubled with two outs and scored on a single by Garrett Stubbs.
Colorado got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Cron scored on a groundout by Ezeqiuel Tovar.
Harper gave the Phillies some breathing room in the ninth when he followed Turner's walk with a homer off the facing of the second deck in right field. It was his second of the season.
