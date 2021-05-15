Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left the game in the middle of the fourth inning Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Phillies announced that Harper had right shoulder soreness. His status is day to day.
Harper struck out twice before he exited. Scott Kingery replaced him in right field.
The 28-year-old Harper entered Saturday hitting .318 with seven homers and 11 RBIs in 31 games.
