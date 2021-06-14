The Boston Bruins on Monday signed Swedish forward Jesper Froden to a one-year deal with a cap hit of $842,500.
Froden, 26, tallied 22 goals and 40 points in 52 games for Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League in 2020-21.
"The Bruins are very pleased to be adding Jesper to our organization," general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. "We have tracked Jesper's growth in the SHL where he has proven to be highly productive, competitive, and a smart, two-way player. Jesper is very excited to join a competitive team with the opportunity to compete for a roster spot."
A native of Stockholm, Froden contributed three goals and an assist in five games last month at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.
--Field Level Media
