The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Jakub Zboril to a two-year, $2.275 million extension on Monday.

Zboril, 25, played in just 10 games in 2021-22 before tearing his right ACL in a Dec. 2 win at Nashville.

He tallied three assists last season and has no goals and 12 assists in 54 games over parts of three seasons.

Boston drafted the Czech Republic native in the first round (13th overall) in 2015.

--Field Level Media

