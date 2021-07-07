The Boston Bruins signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to contract extensions Wednesday.

Both players signed a one-year, two-way deal with a cap hit of $750,000 for the 2021-22 season.

Hughes, 24, scored 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 25 games with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins this season. He played in one game for Boston, making his NHL debut on May 11 against the Washington Capitals.

Koppanen, 23, posted six points (three goals, three assists) in 21 games with Providence in 2020-21.

Both players were drafted by Boston in 2015, with Koppanen going in the fifth round (135th overall) and Hughes following in the sixth (165th).

