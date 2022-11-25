David Pastrnak's one-timer on the power play at 3:19 of overtime propelled the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.
Boston set an NHL record for the longest season-opening home winning streak (12-0-0), eclipsing the Chicago Blackhawks' 11-0-0 start in 1963-64.
Pastrnak finished with a goal and an assist. The game-winner was his team-leading 14th, fifth in four games and helped the Bruins complete their climb out of a 2-0 hole.
David Krejci scored both Boston goals in regulation while Pavel Zacha dished out two assists.
Linus Ullmark (28 saves) left with an upper-body injury in the third period. Jeremy Swayman stopped all six shots he faced to win in relief.
The Bruins, who had a 41-36 shot advantage, have yet to lose back-to-back games.
Stefan Noesen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored power-play goals for Carolina, which has lost five straight. Pyotr Kochetkov made a season-high 38 saves.
Carolina became the first visiting team to hold a multi-goal lead at TD Garden this season, scoring its first two power-play goals after a six-game drought. The unit had gone 0-for-20 before clicking twice in the first period.
The Hurricanes ended their man-up drought when Noesen knocked home a rebound out front at the 6:34 mark. Sebastian Aho, who now has 17 points in 14 career games against Boston, shot to set up the tally.
Kotkaniemi made it a 2-for-2 start for the Carolina power play at 15:05, banging the puck past Ullmark's pad after a shot bounced off the end wall.
The score stayed 2-0 until the final minute of the second period. With just 30.4 seconds left, Zacha forced a turnover and Krejci fired home Pastrnak's cross-ice pass from the bottom of the left circle.
After a goaltender interference call was overturned via review, Krejci's point shot sailed through traffic and past a screening Nick Foligno to tie the game with 9:33 remaining in regulation.
Tested quickly in relief, Swayman stopped a Martin Necas break and a rebound flurry with 2:02 left.
Swayman also made a pad save on Necas before the Bruins went on the advantage in overtime. Boston could not capitalize on a carryover power play from the end of the third.
Boston forward Craig Smith (upper-body injury) did not return for the final period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.