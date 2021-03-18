The Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres both canceled practices Thursday morning due to COVID-19 protocols but the teams were still expected to drop the puck in Buffalo at 7 p.m. ET.
"After further testing and contact tracing, as of now, tonight's game against the Boston Bruins will go on as scheduled," the Sabres posted on social media.
A Bruins player and a member of the Sabres' hockey staff entered COVID-19 protocols, prompting the teams to cancel their morning skates at KeyBank Center.
The Sabres dealt with an outbreak in early February that caused six games to be postponed, including two games against the Bruins (Feb. 6 and 8).
Buffalo is in the midst of a 12-game winless skid that led to Wednesday's firing of head coach Ralph Krueger and assistant coach Steve Smith. Don Granato is serving as the interim head coach.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.