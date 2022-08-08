Captain Patrice Bergeron signed up for his 19th season with the Bruins in 2022-23 and he will be rejoined by fellow center David Krejci, who returns to the NHL to play his 16th season in Boston.
The one-year deal announced Monday for the 37-year-old Bergeron is for $2.5 million and includes an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives.
A second-round pick by Boston in 2003, Bergeron ranks third in franchise history in games (1,216) and fourth in goals (400), assists (582) and points (982).
Bergeron also ranks second in Bruins history in playoff games (167) and points (127) and third in assists (78) and tied for third in goals (49).
The five-time Selke Trophy winner registered 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 73 games last season, his 13th season with 20-plus goals.
Krejci, 36, signed a one-year deal for $1 million plus up to an additional $2 million in incentives.
He played last season in his native Czech Republic for HC Olomouc, tallying 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in 51 games.
Krejci accumulated 730 points (215 goals, 515 assists) in 962 games with the Bruins from 2006-21. Krejci and Bergeron won a Stanley Cup together in 2011.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.