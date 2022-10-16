Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo landed on injured reserve Sunday with an upper-body injury.
Carlo absorbed a big hit along the boards from Arizona forward Liam O'Brien in the first period of Saturday's 6-3 win against the Coyotes.
Carlo, 25, has four penalty minutes in two games this season, his seventh with the Bruins. He has 70 points (21 goals, 49 assists) in 405 games since Boston drafted him in the second round in 2015.
The Bruins recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from Providence of the American Hockey League in a corresponding transaction Sunday.
Renouf, 28, has three assists in 23 career games with the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche. He signed with Boston in July.
--Field Level Media
