Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon will miss at least one month after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand, the team announced Wednesday.
The Bruins said Lauzon will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
The 23-year-old Lauzon was injured during Sunday's outdoor game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Stateline, Nev.
Lauzon has three assists in 16 games this season. He is averaging 18:32 in ice time.
Lauzon has two goals and six points in 51 NHL games over parts of three seasons.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.