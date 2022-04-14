Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark left after the first period of the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the visiting Ottawa Senators on Thursday after earlier taking a shot off his mark.

Ullmark talked with trainers before exiting as he "didn't feel well," coach Bruce Cassidy said postgame.

Cassidy did not provide further details on the situation.

Ullmark stopped all eight shots he faced during the first period and left with a 2-0 lead. He was replaced in the second by Jeremy Swayman, who gave up three goals on 24 shots to take the loss.

In 38 games this season, including 36 starts, Ullmark is 23-10-2 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In