Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark left after the first period of Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins did not immediately announce the reason for Ullmark's departure. He took a high shot in the first period and reportedly talked with trainers.

Ullmark stopped all eight shots he faced during the first period. He was replaced in the second by Jeremy Swayman.

Entering Thursday's game, Ullmark was 23-10-2 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

--Field Level Media

