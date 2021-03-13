Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is out for Saturday's game against the New York Rangers due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.
DeBrusk, 24, last played in Boston's 4-0 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday night, scoring his second goal of the season.
Including six points in 18 games this season, the 2015 first-round draft pick (14th overall) has tallied 126 points (64 goals, 62 assists) in 221 games with the Bruins.
Entering the league protocol does not necessarily mean a player has tested positive for the coronavirus.
--Field Level Media
